MSG, Peter Paul Smith, United States Army, RET, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Peter was born to John Stanley Smith and Valeria T. Smith [Brazinskas] in Gardner, Massachusetts. After graduating with the awesome class of ‘65 from Gardner High School, he attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in New York before joining the U.S. Army in 1967. He served with the 9th Infantry Division in Bear Cat and Dong Tam, South Vietnam in 1968 with fellow high school classmate, Fred Lepkowski.

