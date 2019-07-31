MSGT Martin P. Lodge Jr. USMC (retired), 70

SIERRA VISTA— MSGT Martin P. Lodge Jr. USMC (retired), passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the age of 70.
He was born and raised in Bath, New York to Elaine and Martin P. Lodge Sr.
He joined the Marines at the age of 18, two days after graduating from Haverling High School, and proudly served his country from June 28, 1967, through November 21, 1987. After the military, he worked for the same DOD government contractor at JITC for 19 years.
He is survived by his two sons, Martin P. Lodge III (Kerry) and Gregory S. Lodge (Catherine); four grandchildren, Rachael M. Lodge, Samantha A. Lodge, Martin P. Lodge IV, and Maddisen R. Lodge; and great-granddaughter, Gia Rose Lodge. He has four siblings, Michael Lodge, Marjean Nielsen, Dean Conley (Janice), and Barrie Conley. He was married to Nancy A. Lodge for 35 years. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, George Conley; parents, Elaine Conley and Martin P. Lodge Sr.; as well as his youngest brother, Brian Conley.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Hatfield Funeral Home on South Hwy 92 in Sierra Vista. Interment will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery military honors at noon. A celebration of life reception will be held at American Legion Post 52, 1:00 p.m.
