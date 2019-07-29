Msgt. Martin Pius Lodge Jr., 70

Date of Death: July 24, 2019

Funeral Services: August 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, AZ. Committal services with military honors, August 2, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ.

