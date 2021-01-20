SIERRA VISTA — Myong Suk Fettkether was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, retired SGM James Fettkether, on January 15, 2021. She was a devoted Military wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a caring friend to so many people she met throughout her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking her favorite Korean dishes, and was an avid gardener. She would grow the most beautiful gardens every year, but that was nothing compared to the wonderful family she helped cultivate and grow throughout her lifetime.
Myong is survived by her two sons, Michael Fettkether (wife Carol) and Thomas Fettkether; along with her grandsons James, Maximus, Avery, Noah, and Kable and granddaughters, Halo, Ariel, and Gia. She is also survived by her brother, Cho Yoon Mook; her sister, and many other relatives living in South Korea. Also, her sister-in-law, Sharon McManus and many other relatives living in the U.S.
Myong died peacefully in her home. She spent her whole life putting aside herself to make sure those around her were taken care of. Now, she can take a break and rest easy knowing that her work is done and she was successful. "Take care of your life, and the Lord will take care of your death". Mom, you always reflected the light so others can shine. Now, you shine brightly in Heaven knowing that everyone is doing alright.
Burial service for Myong will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Fort Huachuca cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, it will be a private service.
