Naaman Elwood Nickell, 88

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SUNSITES — Naaman Elwood Nickell, retired Arizona Republic Business Columnist, died in Willcox, Arizona on April 29, 2022 at the age of 88.

Naaman was born on November 15, 1933 in Webbville, Kentucky to Irene (Thompson) and Naaman Elwood Nickell. Naaman's father died before Naaman was born, and Naaman became his namesake.

He started school at age four in Webbville, graduated from Louisa High School in Louisa, Kentucky and received his degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Naaman met the love of his life, Anna Murphy Kinsey, in the San Angelo Standard Times newsroom where they both worked. They got married in Lamesa, Texas in 1968.

Their daughters Dawn and Amber were born in Houston, Texas where Naaman worked for the Houston Post.

In 1972, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. Naaman took a sports writing position at the Tucson Citizen, advocated for computers in the newsroom, and transitioned to business writing.

Naaman took a job with the Arizona Republic in Phoenix, Arizona in 1980.

In 2001, Naaman and Anna retired to the village of Sunsites in the southeastern corner of Arizona.

Anna and Naaman were two of the writers for the book Pearce and Sunsites, and they collaborated on Arizona Sunsites: An Anthology.

Naaman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna, and by his daughters Dawn Nickell (Dean Kratzenberg) of Dillon, Colorado and Amber Nickell of Atlanta, Georgia.

You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags