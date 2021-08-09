SIERRA VISTA — Nacho Moreno Valenzuela, age 96, a lifelong resident of Sierra Vista, a cowboy “vaquero”, World War II Navy veteran, and a founding member of St Andrew’s Catholic Church, has gone to rest with our Lord in Heaven. Above all else, he was a proud member and personification of the Greatest Generation. Nacho was born on Ft Huachuca while his family lived and worked as woodcutters for the Fort. When he was 7 years old, his family relocated to a settlement in Brown Canyon. He would tell stories for hours of his time spent growing up in the Huachuca Mountains, and when asked about what it was like growing up here during the Great Depression, he would simply say it was the “tough, good old days.” In 1943 Nacho answered the call to serve in the Navy. His first assignment was in the USS Ralph Talbot (DD390). He was a Coxswain (Boatswain Mate) 3rd Class assigned as a shell handler for a 5-inch battery. During a Japanese air attack, he was injured from the gun recoil while attempting to keep the conveyer of shells from becoming jammed. After the Talbot was severely damaged, Nacho volunteered to serve on a Fleet Tug, the USS Quapaw (AFT 110), a relatively unarmed and perilous assignment in the South Pacific during the war. Nacho was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946 and returned to Fry Arizona, what is now Sierra Vista. In 1947, he began a 41-year career on Ft Huachuca as a laborer, and ultimately, the Branch Chief of sanitation systems. As a young man, he took his civic responsibilities seriously. He was an Arizona Ranger and Cochise County Sheriff’s Posse member, an umpire for Little League, and a Buena High School football referee. A talented musician, he played in bands throughout the area and could play just about any stringed instrument. Never one to idle away, whether laying concrete in his backyard or being the city’s go-to local historian, he was always busy. His memory lives on in the contributions he has made to the community, including: the building of Saint Andrews Catholic Church, the preservation and establishment of the Brown Canyon Preserve, restoration of the Fry Pioneer Cemetery, Sierra Vista Historical Society, and the city’s Henry F. Hauser Museum.
Nacho is preceded in death by his wife Rafaela Valenzuela (Jones) (d1970) and wife Sally Valenzuela (Contreras) (d2000), his parents Maria Valenzuela and Serapio Valenzuela, brother Carlos Valenzuela, sisters Maria Chavez and Betty Trujillo, and son John Casaus. Nacho is survived by his sister Florence Eggen, sons Ralph Valenzuela and Manuel “Jack” Valenzuela (Janis), daughters Wanda Gustafson (Andrew) and Marta Messmer (Edward), granddaughters Amanda Kates (Leon) and Cindy Casaus-Noble (David) and Rachel Valenzuela, grandsons Eric Messmer (Heather) and Ethan Messmer and Evan Messmer and Jacob Casaus, great-grandchildren Jarret Weant, Zoe Weant, Jesse Messmer, Adeline Noble, Madox Valenzuela, and of course the Manning family (Todd, Carrie). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Finally, a special thank you to his many caregivers and especially Barbara, Ann, and Danielle. Donations in his memory can be made to the Fry Pioneer Cemetery Preservation Committee or the Sierra Vista Historical Society by contacting the Henry Hauser Museum.
Services will be held on August 11, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr. Rosary will start at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1030 a.m. and Innichement in St. Andrew’s Prayer Garden at 1130 a.m.