Nadia Stover, 38

SIERRA VISTA — Nadia was born in Santa Clara California on October 28, 1982 to Mario and Genoveva Rocha. She went to heaven on February 16, 2021 in Scottsdale Arizona.
At an early age her family moved to the St. David area where Nadia attended elementary, middle, and high school. In high school she enjoyed playing for the high school volleyball team. In late 2001 Nadia met her future husband, Nathan, and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Nadia and Nathan have two beautiful children, Aidan and Devan Stover, as well as a loving step daughter, Jordan Barry. Nadia loved her family time, looking forward to family getaways and many vacations. In her spare time she loved baking and cake decorating for birthdays or any other life events her family and friends needed pastries for.
Nadia is preceded in death by her amazing mother Genoveva, and beautiful sister, Claudia. She is survived by her husband, Nathan and their children, Aidan, Devan, and Jordan. Her sisters, Sarah and Dianne, as well as her father Mario.
Nadia was an amazing woman who cared deeply for her friends, and most importantly, her loving family. She will be greatly missed.
From her Husband and children. Nadia, we know you are watching over us. Until we meet again, we love you and miss you.
