Nadine Ann Mouras, 91

SIERRA VISTA — Nadine Ann Mouras passed away December 6, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was 91.
Nadine was born September 19, 1929, in Mallard, Iowa, to Louis and Kathryn Wittenburg. Her father was pastor of the Luverne, Iowa, Missouri Synod Lutheran church. She grew up in the Lutheran parsonage with her older brother, Kenneth.
After high school, Nadine attended River Forest College (now Concordia University in Chicago), obtaining certification as a parochial school teacher. She taught for two years in Danville, Illinois, before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, where she was teaching when she met her future husband, Ted Mouras. He proposed to her on December 25. They eloped and were married on December 29, 1952, in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
Ted’s military service took Nadine and their growing family to assignments in post-war Japan and the former West Germany, as well as to Texas, Michigan, and Colorado.
At the end of her husband’s military career, Nadine and her family moved to Pinewood Springs, outside Estes Park, Colorado. She volunteered as the Lutheran church organist in Estes Park.
Nadine lived in Pinewood Springs until 1985, when she and Ted moved to Green Valley, Arizona. She continued to serve as a church organist for many years. She and Ted were volunteers at the local swimming pool and became avid hikers in the surrounding mountains. During their time in Green Valley, Ted and Nadine traveled the world together. They moved to Sierra Vista in April 2016.
Nadine had a brilliant mind. She was an avid reader and skilled knitter. She loved the many dogs she and Ted owned over the years, but she was no friend of onions or green beans.
Nadine was predeceased by her parents and brother and by her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her four children: Theodore (Melanie) Mouras of Hereford, Arizona, Steven (Victoria) Mouras of Blacksburg, Virginia, Virginia Mouras of Copper Center, Alaska, and Kristine (Daniel) Kelly of Centennial, Colorado. She is also survived by her grandson, Joshua Mouras of Seattle, Washington, by her sister-in-law, Betty Wittenburg, and by many nephews and nieces.
Her family wishes to recognize the staff at the Life Care Center of Sierra Vista for their many years of loving care provided to Ted and Nadine, both of whom often expressed their deep appreciation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Army Emergency Relief at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org
Due to the pandemic, no service will be held for Nadine at this time.
