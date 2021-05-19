Nancy A. Trombley, 69

SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Nancy Trombley, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away at the age of 69. Nancy was born April 16, 1952, in Litchfield, Minnesota to Arnold and Genevieve Allen. She graduated from Litchfield High in 1972. She married high school sweetheart John Trombley on August 5th, 1972. They raised their daughter Shelley Trombley Nelson and enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
Nancy loved spending time with family, grandchildren and close friends. She enjoyed quilting and listening to audio books. In spite of the Rheumatoid Arthritis that crippled her, she was a kind and caring person who was very proud of her daughter, son in law and grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her husband John; daughter Shelley Nelson of New Ulm, Minnesota; grandchildren Alyssa and AJ Nelson; and her sister Beverly Mills of Princeton, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday May 20th at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 1:00p.m., May 20 2021, 3225 St Andrews Drive.