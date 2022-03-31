Nancy Anne Cooper, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Nancy Anne Cooper joined her husband, Ted, in heavenly peace March 27th, 2022. She was born December 24, 1940 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to E. Kelly Mora and Livia Mora and was raised in Dawson and Raton, New Mexico. In 1961 she met and married Teddy N. Cooper. Through 58 years of marriage, they had many fun adventures traveling via Ted’s Army assignments, especially their years in Europe while stationed in Germany. In 1970 they welcomed a daughter, Leslie into their lives. In 1975 they moved to Sierra Vista for a 2nd time, calling it home for the next 47 years. In 1980 Nancy established the Cochise County Cinderella Girl Pageant and remained the Director for 8 years. She was always proud to have given young girls of all ages the opportunity to participate and build self-confidence. Her greatest joy in life was to see her daughter grow into a wonderful person and mother to her two grandsons, Ryan and Chad and great-grandson Teddy. Nothing made her more proud. Her sense of humor, her infectious laughter, and her genuine love will be missed by all who were graced with it.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Livia Mora; her sister Eleanor Calloway; and her husband Teddy Cooper. She is survived by her daughter Leslie (Chuck) Taylor; grandsons, Ryan Clowser and Chad (Caitlin) Clowser parents to great-grandson Teddy. She is also survived by her brother’s Kelly and Gerald, their families and much more family and friends near and far.
Services were held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on March 30, 2022.