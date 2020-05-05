Nancy Jean Boss, 85
ADA, OKLAHOMA —Nancy died peacefully in her home on April 30, 2020 to join her husband with the Lord. She was born on January 1, 1935 in Comanche, Oklahoma to Mack Arthur and Evalena Matlock. As a child, she moved between Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. In Arizona, she met the love of her life Howard Boss. Nancy graduated from Portales High School in New Mexico and returned to Arizona to marry Howard on May 18, 1954. In 1956, they purchased a ranch on the west side of the Huachuca Mountains. She retired from Sierra Vista Public Schools, where she gained life-long friends. In 1994, Howard and Nancy moved to Ada, Oklahoma, where she continued ranching with Howard and lived until her passing.
Nancy loved her family, friends, God, and cooking for those she loved. She was a true artist, creating beautiful pieces of art through paint and stained glass. She was a true cowman’s wife, cooking at round-ups and working beside Howard on the ranch. She was always nurturing those around her through love and food, caring for others first and herself last. Nancy passed on the legacy of her love of cooking to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her brother Mack Matlock and sister-in-law Gwen Boss; daughter Maryelena Salge and husband David; son Art Boss and wife Debra; grandchildren: Howard and Diane Boss, Bill and Dominique Boss, Jessie Lee Boss, Daniel and Racheal Boss, Nancy and Brad Manuel, Helen Salge, and nine great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.
A viewing will be at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista on May 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. During visitation, only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. A formal good-bye will be determined at a later date due to COVID-19.
