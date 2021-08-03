SIERRA VISTA — Nancy Jo (Slaughter) Pitts was born August 2, 1964 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota and on December 6, 2020 she received our Lord’s promise of eternal life. Ahead of her in heaven is her father, Joe. Remaining are her mother, Maydell; husband, Mark; son, Ryan (Jessi); daughter, Sarah (Richard); granddaughter’s, Peyton,Brynlie and Macie Mae; and grandson, Titus; brothers, Gary (Sheila) and John.
When Nancy was seven her family moved to Tucson, Arizona where they were active members of 22nd Street Baptist Church. It would be there she would meet and marry Mark in May of 1984. Three years later their son, Ryan was born and two years after that daughter, Sarah was born. Nancy was a teacher’s aide in the Tucson school where her children attended and would later do the same once the family moved to Sierra Vista in 1996. This prompted her to finish her teaching degree, which she earned from the University of Arizona in 2001. Soon thereafter she was blessed to teach first grade at Village Meadows Elementary for one year before she became disabled. For over 30 years Nancy faithfully served as a pastor’s wife enabling her husband to pastor Rincon Baptist Church in Tucson, and then Village Meadows Baptist Church in Sierra Vista. The number of lives she touched are incalculable as her effervescent personality could win over most everyone leaving them with a lasting impression.
Memorial service will be held at Village Meadows Baptist Church August 14th at 10a.m. A gift in her honor can be made to the Village Meadows Baptist Church building fund. Nancy will be greatly missed, but we have the blessed assurance we will see her again.