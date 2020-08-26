Nancy Marie Conat, 72

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Nancy Marie Conat, passed away at home in Salt Lake City, Utah August 21, 2020 at age 72. Nancy was born January 21, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnisota. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Lloyd Conat. Nancy is survived by her four children, Beth Brewer (Matthew), David Conat (Lisa), Nicole Conat and Jonathan Conat; and four grandchildren.
Nancy spent a majority of her life in Hereford, Arizona. She loved participating in 4-H, gardening, embroidering and spending time with grandchildren. Nancy will be missed greatly by friends and family.
