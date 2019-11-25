SIERRA VISTA—On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Nancy Lee Mills, loving mother of two children, and four grandchildren, passed away at the age of 67. Nancy was born on September 18, 1952, in Superior, Nebraska to Henry and Hazel Alford. Throughout her life she made a lasting impact on others around her because of her creative spirit and love for animals. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Randy and Gilbert Junior, and her four grandchildren: Benjamin, Jacob, Ashlee, and Ethan. In keeping with her love and devotion to animals, memorial contributions may be sent to Border Animal Rescue.
Nancy Mills, 67
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.