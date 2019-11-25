Nancy Lee Mills, 67
SIERRA VISTA—On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Nancy Lee Mills, loving mother of two children, and four grandchildren, passed away at the age of 67. Nancy was born on September 18, 1952, in Superior, Nebraska to Henry and Hazel Alford. Throughout her life she made a lasting impact on others around her because of her creative spirit and love for animals. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Randy and Gilbert Junior, and her four grandchildren: Benjamin, Jacob, Ashlee, and Ethan. In keeping with her love and devotion to animals, memorial contributions may be sent to Border Animal Rescue.

