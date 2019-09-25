Nancy Waits Garcia, 62
SIERRA VISTA — Nancy Waits Garcia of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed on September 16, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Nancy was 62, born in Rushville, Indiana, on January 25, 1957. She moved to Sierra Vista in 1996 where she met her husband-to-be, Nick Garcia, and together they worked together at the family plumbing business. An avid learner, Nancy studied at night earning her Associate of Arts at Cochise College and subsequently a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Arizona. Nancy applied those skills in a career in social work.
Nancy enjoyed nature, exploring the mountains and canyons in the area. She could often be found watercolor painting and photographing birds and flowers. She took a special interest in a family of swallows that returned to her carport every year, perhaps to take advantage of the fan she left running for them to cool them down from the Arizona heat.
Nancy was crazy about Nick and together they had a beautiful relationship and a marriage that grew stronger over their 21 years together. Nancy wore beautiful jewelry, designed and made by Nick. She encouraged him to begin making jewelry again, a love he once had. She adored her granddaughter, thinking about ways to spoil her.
She was a competition shooter and won several awards in national .22 Rifle Metallic Silhouette competitions.
An avid gardener, Nancy tended to her plants and the raised garden Nick built for her in their backyard next to the area of Bermuda grass he planted so she could have a patch of green. She absolutely loved her fur babies, spoiling them more than many people spoil their children
Nancy is survived by husband, Nick Garcia; step-daughter, Athena Holman; her parents Kenny and Arla Waits; brother, Bob and his wife Pam; sister, Diane; nephews, Jon and Jeremy; as well as a host of extended family members. A lifelong animal lover, she will be missed by dogs Bluey and Daisy, and cat, Brody.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Nancy’s name to Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch & Foundation, Inc., 7484 East Highway 92, Hereford, AZ 85615. A celebration of life will take place at Hatfield Funeral Home located at 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
