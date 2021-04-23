Nathan ‘Nate’ James Stover, 40

SIERRA VISTA — Nathan ‘Nate’ James Stover, April 25, 1980 - April 14, 2021. It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Nathan "Nate" Stover announce his passing on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 40. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Nadia.
Nate was born April 25, 1980 in Rockport, Maine and became an "army brat" soon after. He spent his childhood living in, traveling, and visiting various locations within the United States and Europe. At age 15, he moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, and was a student at Buena High School, a graduate of the class of 1998. Nate worked at a local automotive dealership for most of his adult life. He was a devoted family man and cherished time spent with them at home, on vacations, at sporting events, or other activities. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed golf. Nate always saw the best in others, was always ready to lend a helping hand. Everyone appreciated his sense of humor and outlook on life.
Nate will lovingly be remembered by his children, daughter Jordan (Stover) Barry and her husband Jacob of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, daughter Aidan and son Devan of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his parents Beth and James Stover of Sierra Vista, Arizona and his grandparents Robert and Nancy Stover of Belfast, ME. Nate was predeceased by his wife of 19 years, Nadia (Rocha) Stover. He will be missed by his many other family members and friends.
A celebration of Nate’s life will be held on May 16, 2021 at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center, 2047 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 or online: <https://redcross.org/donate/donation.html/>
