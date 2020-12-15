Nelda Berry, 74
ORO VALLEY — Nelda died on November 28, 2020 at the age of 74 in Tucson, Arizona. Nelda is survived by her daughter, Sandie Murphy and grandson, Collin Murphy both of Tucson. Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Berry in December 2014. Nelda was born in Texarkana and married Jon shortly after high school. She celebrated 50 wonderful years together with Jon prior to his passing. She lived for her daughter and grandson and never met a stranger. She would know your name, where you were from, who you loved and how many children you have, or wanted, all within 5 minutes of meeting you. She truly cared about everyone she knew, or just met. Nelda called Sierra Vista home for 40 years before moving to Tucson to be closer to her family. She may be gone, but her generosity and kindness will live on. She is with the love of her life for eternity, but will be missed. Funeral arrangements are being held at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, December 17, 2020.
