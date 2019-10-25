Nick Allen Kollar, 66

HEREFORD—Nick passed away on October 20, 2019 in Hereford, Arizona. Nick was born October 28, 1952 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Rose Marie Kollar and Albert Eugene Kollar.
Nick served in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence for two years. He made his career in the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and union steward for over 30 years in Hereford. He attended college at I.U.S.B and Cochise College.
Nick loved listening to music, reading, hiking, everyone’s opinions, and Las Vegas, where he regularly beat Blackjack.
Nick was very hard working and loved his three grandchildren and family. He will be dearly missed.
Nick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Kollar. Two sons: Jake Kollar, Hereford, Arizona, Nick (Jennifer) Kollar, Tucson, Arizona; and three grandsons: Ethan, Owen, and Logan.
Nick’s brothers, Gene Kollar of Charleston, South Carolina, Woody Kollar of South Bend, Indiana. Sisters Gail Galloway of Mishawaka, Indiana, Kim Orosz of South Bend, Indiana, and Jacqueline Hensley of Mishawaka, Indiana.
