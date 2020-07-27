Nina Mayo Peterson, 95

PEARCE — Nina Peterson of Pearce, Arizona passed away the night of July 18, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born July 21, 1924 in San Jose, California and spent her younger years in Douglas, Arizona and then back to San Jose. She met Robert "Bob" Peterson when he was stationed at Half Moon Bay, California, and they married on March 21, 1947. Together they moved to Palo Alto, California and raised a family. She began her working career at the Nucleus Building and Loan in San Jose. After taking time off to raise young children, she returned to work at Bergman's Department Store in Palo Alto and became the head of the yardage department. In 1980, they bought the Ace Hardware Store in Sunsites, Arizona and spent the rest of their years enjoying the area. Nina and Bob were active in the Gem and Mineral Club, Square Dancing Club, Wiring Wrapping Club, Desert Community Arts, Pearce Cemetery Board and helped in the creation of the community center.
Nina is preceded in death by her son David (2008); husband, Bob (2012); her sister, Norma Creighton; and brother, Ben Mayo. She is survived by her daughter Robin Peterson; granddaughter Kate Reyna; son-in-law Alfredo Reyna; and great-grandsons Adrien and Isaiah Reyna. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Because of the pandemic there will only be a graveside service for family and close friends. Contributions may be made in her name to Casa de Angeles assisted living home, 457 N. Ironwood Court, Pearce, AZ 85635. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
