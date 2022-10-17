Ninfa Ayala, 89

WILLCOX — Ninfa Ayala of Willcox passed away Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on July 10, 1933, to Pedro and Utilma De Leon. Ninfa was retired from Northern Cochise Community Hospital as a Dietary Aide, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she sang in Spanish Choir for a long time and participated in Bible Study. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. Ninfa was very loving and caring. She is survived by her children Rosie Ayala and Gabe (Tonya) Ayala both of Willcox, and her son-in-law Johnny Pesina and daughter-in-law Dolores Ayala both of Willcox. Ninfa is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa, Johnny, Daniel, Christie, Tammy, Joseph and Gabriel, Jr. along with eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Her surviving siblings are Rosendo DeLeon and Chole DeLeon. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Jose Ayala in 1979, her sons Pedro "Pete" Ayala and Joe Ayala and her daughter Ramona Pesina. A Rosary was offered on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
