Nora R. Nienhagen, 91

Nora Nienhagen had an eventful life and she died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 7, 2023. She was a wonderful lady, an always supportive Army wife, and a superb mother to her children Nora II and Vivian.
Nora was born in Luegde, Germany on March 15, 1931. She had three brothers and two half-brothers. Her oldest brother died during the battle of Kursk in Russia in 1943. The family moved somewhat often because of disagreements with the Nazi regime. She spent a good part of her early school years in bomb shelters, accompanied by her family and her little pet bird that she carried in a special cage built by her father.
After the war, she eventually met her future husband Rick and they decided to immigrate to the United States. They traveled on one of the last ocean liners and arrived in New York in August 1964. They applied for and received permanent resident green cards, which came along with a draft notice for Rick. He decided to join the Army voluntarily rather than be drafted, so in 1965 Nora officially became an Army wife. She followed Rick to all his assignments except for 20 months he served in Vietnam, and they moved a total of fourteen times in twenty six years.
After Rick retired from the Army, they settled in Sierra Vista. Nora enjoyed many hobbies and had an artistic nature. She baked and decorated beautiful cakes for her family and every year designed and made elaborate Christmas ball decorations for her family and friends, celebrating her children’s travels and academic and personal achievements. Nora will be missed by all who knew her, including her two beloved pet Chihuahuas. She is survived by her husband Rick, her daughter Nora and son-in-law Benjamin, her daughter Vivian and son-in-law Robert, and her grandchildren Georgette and Abraham. No services are planned, and Nora will be interred along with her husband after he passes.