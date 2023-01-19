Nora R. Nienhagen, 91

Nora Nienhagen had an eventful life and she died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 7, 2023. She was a wonderful lady, an always supportive Army wife, and a superb mother to her children Nora II and Vivian.

Nora was born in Luegde, Germany on March 15, 1931. She had three brothers and two half-brothers. Her oldest brother died during the battle of Kursk in Russia in 1943. The family moved somewhat often because of disagreements with the Nazi regime. She spent a good part of her early school years in bomb shelters, accompanied by her family and her little pet bird that she carried in a special cage built by her father.

