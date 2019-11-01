Norma Canfield Symmes, 90

SIERRA VISTA—Norma Canfield Symmes passed away October 30 at home with family by her side. Norma was born in East Orange, New Jersey to Russell G. and Almira (Williams) Canfield. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Russell and Alan and her youngest son, Russell.
Norma met her beloved husband, Ken Symmes, on a blind date in 1949. They were married on February 2, 1951, while Ken was in the Army. They immediately embarked on a wonderful journey together, traveling to many states and overseas. They built their family, adding daughters, Karen and Susan, and sons, Steven and Russell. Norma’s true passion was helping others. She attended Monmouth Memorial School of Nursing. Illness prevented her from getting her RN. However, she used the skills acquired as a Grey Lady where she provided many doctors direct assistance for years.
Norma is survived by her husband of 68 years, her three children, seven grandchildren (Brandt, Ryan, Tyler, Colleen, Jamie, Collyn and Evan) and four great grandsons (Marek, Milo, Andrew, and Callum).
Funeral services for Norma will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7 at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at 6799 E. Highway 90, or the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Foundation (SAVMCF) at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail (both in Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635).
“Special people never leave your mind—that is their wish.” Russ Symmes, 10/09/96.
