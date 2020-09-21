Norma J. Pursley, 92

BISBEE — Norma J. Pursley of Bisbee passed away on September 11, 2020 in Safford at the age of 92. She was born in Douglas on April 26, 1928 to Phillip and Clara (Garcia) McDonald; Norma was the second daughter of Phillip and Clara. Her mother remarried to Jim Moorhead and two sons were born of that marriage. Norma loved collecting memorabilia, especially salt and pepper shakers. She spent many hours researching her ancestors and handwriting her genealogy. Norma loved to travel and has photos of several foreign countries. She rode down the Grand Canyon on a mule in her earlier years. Norma was a bookkeeper for several businesses in Douglas and worked at Fort Huachuca doing the same work; she drove many miles from Frontier Road to Sierra Vista. Norma married John Wallace Pursley, and they had two sons John and James. She and her husband ranched cattle most of their married life. They owned the Double Adobe Store for several years. She loved to dance and told stories of getting on a train in Douglas and travelling to Animas, New Mexico to go dancing before she got married. Norma had a good sense of humor, right up to the end. Survivors include her son James W. Pursley, her grandson Gareth (Lexie) Pursley, and her brother Tom Moorhead. Many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews along with great-great nephews also survive her. Preceding her in death was her husband John Wallace Pursley, her son John William Pursley, her sister Eva Pursley and brother James Moorhead and her parents. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be interred with her husband at the El Dorado Cemetery at the base of the Chiricahua Mountains. The family would like to thank the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice for all their care they gave Norma. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
