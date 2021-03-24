Death Notice: Norma Jean Haygood, 81
Date of Death: Sunday, March 21, 2021
Funeral Services: Will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10 AM. Those who wish to attend should arrive at 0930 AM in the staging area and masks will be required.
