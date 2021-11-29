Norma Jean Martin, 84

WILLCOX – Norma Jean Martin passed away November 26, 2021, at the age of 84, after a long battle with dementia. Norma was born July 21, 1937, in High Rolls, New Mexico.
Norma is preceded in death by parents, Jim, and Dorothy Sutton; husband, Calvin Martin; sister, Mary Helen Aven; and great-grandson, Kevin Nye.
During her early adult years, Norma was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She used her extra time to volunteer in activities including being a Cub Scout Den Mother, helping in her children's classrooms, and was a local Girl Scout Cookie Chairman.
Norma's employment included being a waitress at The Tiki in Safford during the 1970's and 80's, a bookkeeper for her late husband's trucking business and store manager at Stouts Cider Mill in Willcox, Arizona.
Norma always loved to dance, especially to country music. She was a great cook too, and cooked numerous delicious meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading, craft projects, playing games, and visiting family. In her later years karaoke became a favorite hobby. She also enjoyed traveling with her long-time companion and beau, Jim Naugle of Willcox. She spent many hours at the local Elks Club volunteering alongside Jim and was publicly recognized by the club for her service there.
Norma is survived by her son, James Van Huss of Dallas, Texas; her daughter, Arleen Erickson (Marcus) of Chandler, Arizona; her son, John Van Huss (Sherry) of Safford, Arizona; three granddaughters, Alaina Fitzpatrick, Rachel Baker, and Amanda Nye; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In honoring Norma's wishes, no services will be conducted. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.