Norma Louise Yearsley, 76

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Norma Yearsley age 76 was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who went to be with the Lord in her sleep on August 14, 2021, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Norma was born in Boise, Idaho on February 15, 1945.
Norma is survived by her husband DeWaine Yearsley, four children from her former husband Gerome Grewell: Tawnia Nowakowski (52), Wendy Johnson (50), Todd Grewell (48), Jeffrey Grewell (47), and she “inherited” DeWaine’s children: Dawn Clark (50), Beth Dohaniuk (46), Kent Yearsley (43), and Josh Yearsley (33). Norma was predeceased by both her parents Donald and Carvoline Lowther, and first husband Gerome Grewell.
Norma had many friends at work, as a legal secretary and at her own paralegal business, and at church while living in Boise, the Los Angeles area, Fargo, Indianapolis, and Sierra Vista.
Norma was my feisty wife, very quick-witted and enjoyed intellectual and comical situations. She accepted others but was not shy in expressing her opinion. Her favorite color was red which was also her nick-name. Norma was one who others depended upon and she quietly helped countless people. She had a rock-solid testimony of Jesus Christ. She is buried at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.