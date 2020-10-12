Death Notice: Norma Pursley, 92

Date of Death: September 11, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the El Dorado Community Center at the base of the Chiricahua Mountains on highway 181. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

