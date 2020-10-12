Death Notice: Norma Pursley, 92
Date of Death: September 11, 2020
Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the El Dorado Community Center at the base of the Chiricahua Mountains on highway 181. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.