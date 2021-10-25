Norma Rae Coonts, 90 Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA — Norma Passed away in the care of Valor Hospice on October 12, 2021. She leaves behind two children Russell and Linda.Friends and Family met to celebrate Norma's life at a graveside service in the Pomeren Cemetery and luncheon at the Pomerene Chapel Facility on October 20, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norma Passed Russell Worship Hospice Linda Valor Care Friend Most Popular Bond set at $1 million in Douglas murder case 'Legacy of death': Miracle Valley Shootout revisited Accused child killer pleads guilty to beating toddler to death At Camp Naco, if it's a nail, it's a treasure Migrants, asylum seekers biding their time in Agua Prieta Gene Simmons: I felt nothing when I had COVID Bulldogs fall to Empire on homecoming night Douglas teen accused of murder caught in Agua Prieta, police say Douglas Young, 77 Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists