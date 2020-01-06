Norma Stein, 87

MAHTOMEDI, MINNESOTA–Norma Stein of Mahtomedi, Minnesota went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Beloved wife of Donald (passed away in 2015) for 59 years; father of Bill (Cathy), David (Cynthia), and the late Robert (Lana); grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Andrew (Melissa), Lucas, Jacob, Jesse, and Dan; great grandmother of Spencer
Norma was as outgoing as anyone you would ever meet and always ready to have a lively conversation about almost anything. She was your friend within a matter of minutes or seconds. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed.
Services: Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.. Interment private.
