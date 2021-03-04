Norman G. Bell, 87

BENSON — Norman Gaylord Bell was called into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on February 10, 2021. He went peacefully with his family by his side. He is now reunited with his wife of 62 years, Irene Ashburn Bell in Heaven. Norman is survived by his daughter Brenda Leigh Almond, her husband John, son Phillip Scott Bell, his wife Linda, and granddaughter Amanda S. Mills.
Norman was a kind, generous and soft spoken man with a heart for helping others. A devoted husband and wonderful father. Norman’s journey began in Quincy, Ohio where he was the middle son to Russell & Florence (Ward) Bell and brother to Vera (Wood) Bell, Catherine (Hennings) Bell, Estel (Everingham) Bell, Holmes I. Bell, and Ronald K. Bell. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Norman married his high school sweetheart, Irene, on January 13, 1952. After a hitch in the Army, He packed up his bride and baby girl and moved to Tucson, Arizona where he began a 30 year career with the Tucson Fire Department, retiring as an engineer. Many family memories were made through this time. In retirement, Norman was faithful in the care of his wife and devoted to the church and his faith in Christ.
Our father will be missed, not only by his kids but by his relatives and the many, many people he influenced and inspired through the years.
Via Con Dias Dad
Memorial service to be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Benson, 2300 W Calvary Ln Benson, AZ 85602 at 11:00 a.m. 520-586-4408. In lieu of flowers Norman requests donations to Calvary Baptist Church of Benson or The Gideon’s. Thank You
