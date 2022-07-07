Norman L. (Pete) Robb, 97

BENSON — Norman L. (Pete) Robb, 97, died peacefully in Tucson on July 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife Rose of 76 years, daughter Diane Mazanek (William Mitchell), and son-in-law Daniel K. Lindemann. He was predeceased by daughter Linda Lou Lindemann. Mr. Robb was a Douglas, Arizona native and attended Douglas schools. He joined the U.S. Navy in World War II, where he became a radio operator and electronics technician aboard the troop carrier USS West Point. The ship, with a crew of 2,000, transported 5,000 in troops on each crossing to the European theater during wartime. His years of service prompted many memories and stories. After his discharge, he began a career in electronics and as a trained electrician. During this period, he saw employment with Arizona Public Service, El Paso Natural Gas, and Phelps Dodge. Later, he established his own business, Robb Electronics. He was also an accomplished machinist, woodworker, and a natural MacGyver. He and his wife built two family homes. His hobbies included furniture making and ham radio with old call letters of W7. He also enjoyed many years of camping and boating with family and friends. Following his wishes, no services will be held, and his remains will be donated for medical research.

