BENSON — Norman L. (Pete) Robb, 97, died peacefully in Tucson on July 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife Rose of 76 years, daughter Diane Mazanek (William Mitchell), and son-in-law Daniel K. Lindemann. He was predeceased by daughter Linda Lou Lindemann. Mr. Robb was a Douglas, Arizona native and attended Douglas schools. He joined the U.S. Navy in World War II, where he became a radio operator and electronics technician aboard the troop carrier USS West Point. The ship, with a crew of 2,000, transported 5,000 in troops on each crossing to the European theater during wartime. His years of service prompted many memories and stories. After his discharge, he began a career in electronics and as a trained electrician. During this period, he saw employment with Arizona Public Service, El Paso Natural Gas, and Phelps Dodge. Later, he established his own business, Robb Electronics. He was also an accomplished machinist, woodworker, and a natural MacGyver. He and his wife built two family homes. His hobbies included furniture making and ham radio with old call letters of W7. He also enjoyed many years of camping and boating with family and friends. Following his wishes, no services will be held, and his remains will be donated for medical research.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Most Popular
-
Sierra Vista's new Southwest Emporium creates haven for marketplace vendors
-
Coming back from the dead
-
Body autonomy march speaks out against Roe v. Wade decision
-
Baxter Black, renowned poet, NPR commentator dies at 77
-
Bisbee Fourth of July coaster race canceled
-
Protected county waters recommended by ADEQ
-
Harbor Freight officially opens in Douglas
-
County elections system passes state tests
-
Douglas getting ready for Fourth of July celebration
-
Animal sanctuary offer respite for those with nowhere else to go
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.