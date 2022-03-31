Norman R. Dunn Jr., 87

SIERRA VISTA — Norman R. Dunn Jr. passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 succumbing to dementia. He was affectionately known as "Stormin Normin” and “Normie". He was born in Los Angeles, California on November 28, 1934. Norm was the son of Norman and Dorothy Dunn Sr. He graduated from John Marshall High School and studied at UCLA. He worked at Sears, an Actuary and held a California real estate license. In 1966 Norm and Patricia moved their family to Sierra Vista, Arizona via the train to Benson to manage the Sears' Catalog Store. Norm's vibrant personality and humor quickly made him many lifelong friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE 2065, American Legion Post 52, a Mason and Rotarian. In 1976 Norm left Sears and became a real estate broker. In 1981 he opened N.R. Dunn and Associates (Dunn Insurance) where he sold insurance and real estate. Norm loved being active and it showed through his bowling, playing racquetball, softball, basketball, darts and pool league. He was an avid chili cook with CASI's High Desert Pod. He won the Arizona State Open Chili Championship, the Arizona Men's Championship and Rocky Point's International Chili Cookoff. He cooked chili at Terlingua International Chili Championship. Norm lived passionately and lived life to the fullest.
Norm is survived by his beloved wife Penny Dunn. His children Robert (Helga) Dunn, Debra (John) McAuley, Kimberly Dunn, Cynthia Dunn and Chad Slayton. His grandchildren Dennis (Aurelia) Dunn, Danielle (Jonathan) Johansen, Kellie Dunn, Matthew McAuley and Ian McAuley. He has four great granddaughters. He is preceded in death by Norman and Dorothy Dunn Sr., Patricia Dunn, sister Doreen Johnson and grandson Randal Dunn-Snyder.
Per Norm's wishes there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held June 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Post 52, 12 E. Theater Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona.