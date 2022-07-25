Ofelia Reyes Gaytan, 90

DOUGLAS — Ofelia Reyes Gaytan passed away peacefully on Monday July 18, 2022 at her home in Douglas, Arizona. She was born on December 4, 1931 in Douglas, Arizona to Patricio and Victoriana O. Reyes. Ofelia was a business graduate from Beeville Community College in Beeville, Texas. She worked as a legal secretary for a former judge, the Honorable Richard Winkler. She later worked at the local Walmart until her retirement. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Douglas. Ofelia was a strong, faithful and special person who always was there to help her family, friends, and community. Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Rodolfo Gaytan, Jr; her brother Raul Reyes and sister Josefina Reyes Ramirez. She is survived by her beloved sister Angela Reyes Morales; her beloved nephews (sons) Gerardo (Jerry) Ramirez and Raul (Lupe) Montaño; niece Lulu Montaño; and numerous nieces, nephews and family in Mission Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Brown Page Mortuary with Pastor Marco Antonio Noriega officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.Brownpagemortuary.com. The family would like to thank Dr. Avina, Dr. Arellano, staff of Copper Queen Community Hospital, Casa De La Paz Hospice, Pastor Marco Antonio Noriega, Pastor Carlos Montaño, and Mr. David Escarcega Brown Page Mortuary Funeral Director for all their help and support rendered to Ofelia and the family during this difficult time.
