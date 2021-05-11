Oleta Eskue, 88
NEW ALBANY, INDIANA—Oleta Eskue, a former resident of Willcox, passed away in New Albany, Indiana on May 8, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born in Stroud, Oklahoma on July 19, 1932 to Bango Boydkin Buchan and Edna Stella (nee Nicholson) Buchan.
Oleta was a member of the Willcox Church of Christ, enjoyed sewing, movies, gardening and taking leisure walks. She was known in the Willcox community as the Avon lady. On March 4, 1948 in Avondale, Arizona she married Don A. Eskue who preceded her in death on April 19, 2017.
Oleta is survived by her children: Rick (Beverly) Eskue of Vail, Susan (Rick) Crabtree of Sellersburg, Indiana and Dan (Jennifer) Eskue of Soldotna, Alaska. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Willcox Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com