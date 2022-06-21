Olivia Charlien Sperle, 72

SIERRA VISTA — Olivia (Mama Sperle) Charlien Sperle, age 72 of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on Friday June 17th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Anna Gritsch on November 23rd, 1949 in Nurnberg, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin (Popadopolis) Dale Sperle who passed away on March 30th, 2012.
Mama Sperle or Oma, as she was affectionately known, was the strength and support behind many people in the community who did not have family support or were going through troubled times. Her love and acceptance was unwavering to those in need of a safe space or a shoulder to lean on. She was an outstanding German food cook and made everything without recipes and always added love in the kitchen. The holiday meals without her will never be the same.
She is survived by her three children, George (Dawn) Sperle of Tucson, Arizona, Rick (Nicole) Sperle of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Natima (Luis) Ramirez of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She also had eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren that kept her busy and youthful.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. For those who have known Mama Sperle in her fruitful journey with us, her services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home located at 830 South Hwy 92 in Sierra Vista on Saturday June 25th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local VFW in which she was a lifetime member. Donations can be made on your own or collected by a family member to be made for you. Our mom's last request was for those attending services to not dress in black but dress comfortably and in vibrant colors if possible.