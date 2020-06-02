Olivia S. Escobar, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Olivia S. Escobar passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born May 19, 1935 in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico to Angel and Lina Salazar. She was raised in Cananea and then in Douglas where she met and married her husband Francisco A. Escobar in 1955. They lived in Los Angeles, California and later moved to Sierra Vista where they raised their 4 children.
She is survived by her daughter Olivia (John), son Daniel (Ronda), daughter in law Pam (David); grandchildren Mindy (Chris), Francisco, John (Candace), Cyrena (Joselo), Lina, Kalyn, Daniel, David and many great grandchildren that brought her joy, smiles and the reassurance that her family would continue. Chiquito & Sadie were her 4-legged loyal companions that were constantly by her side. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbors that loved her dearly.
Mom ("Nana") loved selflessly and forgave tirelessly. She was the happiest when her home was full of friends and family eating and laughing. She loved a table covered with food, her beans on the stove, sneaking chocolate candies she wasn't supposed to have and collecting camels.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, her husband Francisco, her sons, David & Frank. The loss of those that preceded her in death left her with an ever-aching heart and she is now free of that pain.
The family would like to thank the countless medical professionals that took such loving care of her during her final weeks.
A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your preferred charity.
Arrangements entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista.
