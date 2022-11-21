Ora W. Coleman, 88

TUCSON — Ora W. Coleman, at age 88, died Monday November 14, 2022 at The Center of Tucson while in the care of Hospice. Ora was born July 20, 1934 in Granby Connecticut. She met her husband Edward (Ned) Coleman while employed at Stacoswitch, Inc. in Costa Mesa, California as an Assistant Controller.
Ora enjoyed many hobbies including horseback riding, writing short stories and dancing. After retiring in 1989 she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona with her husband. While residing in Sierra Vista, Ora was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 9972 and the Lady Elks. She moved to the Forum in Tucson Five Star Senior Living Center in 2019. She enjoyed many activities and the people she met while living there.
Ora is survived by her three daughters by marriage Gail V. Coleman of Alexandria Virginia, Margaret (Peg) Coleman Soule (Robert) of Wallingford Vermont, Andrea (Andi) J. Coleman of Sachse Texas; grandsons by marriage Daniel C. Soule (Gina) and Devin F. Soule (Sophia) both of New York, New York; nieces Deedee Pena, Katie Cowhey and nephew Tim Cowhey all of Tucson, Arizona. Besides her husband Ned, Ora is preceded in death by her husband of Gail Coleman, Kenneth Bruntel.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4520 W. Ajo Way, Tucson, Arizona 85746 at 1:00 pm Monday, December 5, 2022. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions in Ora’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.