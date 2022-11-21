Ora W. Coleman, 88

TUCSON — Ora W. Coleman, at age 88, died Monday November 14, 2022 at The Center of Tucson while in the care of Hospice. Ora was born July 20, 1934 in Granby Connecticut. She met her husband Edward (Ned) Coleman while employed at Stacoswitch, Inc. in Costa Mesa, California as an Assistant Controller.

Ora enjoyed many hobbies including horseback riding, writing short stories and dancing. After retiring in 1989 she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona with her husband. While residing in Sierra Vista, Ora was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 9972 and the Lady Elks. She moved to the Forum in Tucson Five Star Senior Living Center in 2019. She enjoyed many activities and the people she met while living there.

