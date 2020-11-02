SIERRA VISTA —Oscar Daniel Spangler, 97, gained his wings on Sunday October 18, 2020. He was a fun-loving soft-spoken guy that loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren and his honorary children and grandchildren. He was a likeable guy who was loved by everyone he came in contact with. He really loved homemade ice cream, milkshakes and sweets.
Oscar was born on November 15, 1922 in Littlestown, Pennsylvania. He was the fourth child out of five of John and Minnie Spangler. He graduated from the high school in Littlestown in 1941. He was drafted in the army in 1943 and served during World War II. He made his way to Arizona, because in his words, it was much warmer. He settled, married, had a family and eventually retired all in Arizona.
He is survived by his children Nancy Spangler, Lori Verdugo, Eric (Ginny) Spangler, and Keith Spangler all from Arizona. He had nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia W. Spangler, his daughter Karen Spangler and his four siblings, all who were there to welcome him home.
Services will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 in Alpine, Arizona at the Alpine First Baptist Church with interment to follow.
