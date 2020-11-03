Oscar R Gomez, 63

BENSON — Our husband, father and tata was tragically taken from us on October 28, 2020 at the age of 63. Oscar was born in Gardenia, California to Oscar and Carmen Gomez.
Oscar served in the Navy and worked for the United States Postal Service in the town of Cochise, Arizona for 35 years. He had just been recognized by the Postal Service for having driven one million miles on his route during his career.
Oscar was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he spoke the truth. He was quick to respond to your jokes and comments. He was involved in all of his kids sports as a coach and was his grandchildren’s biggest fan. Oscar and Gilda made their life in Benson, where he built an amazing home for his family. His life revolved around his family and his grandkids were his most prized possessions.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gilda Gomez; children Lisa (Tommy), Rene (Victoria), and Sylvia (Riley); grandchildren Teyhan, Leylani, Cristian and Sofia; mother Carmen Gomez; sisters Irene (Bill), Cindy (Mike) and Gracie; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Oscar, and his sister Sheila.
May you rest in peace my Viejo, Superdad and most amazing Tata. We will forever love and miss you. Until we meet again.
