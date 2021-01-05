Pamela A. Sunday, 66

SIERRA VISTA — Pamela A. Sunday went home to Jesus on January 3, 2021 at age 66.
Pamela was born to Robert and Esther Suedhof on October 5, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a child, Pam enjoyed music and was part of a big Highschool sound production called Sounds of Withrow.
Pam met her husband, Larry Sunday, in 1969 attending a Highschool Art class. They married July 22, 1972 and went on to have four children, Heather, Joshua, Jeremiah, Amanda and ten grandchildren. During Larry's military career, they lived in South Korea, Germany, and many US States.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Pam also loved teaching children, playing games with friends and family, reading, traveling, and providing the community hot chocolate and cookies on Christmas Eve. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Pam joins her parents Robert and Esther, and her sister Debi in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her brothers, Robbie and Mitch; sisters, Jill, Kim, and Holly; her children, Heather, Josh (Joshua), Jeremy (Jeremiah), Mandy (Amanda); and her grandchildren, Cody, Chelsea, Carson, Hannah, Noah, Khristian, Ella, Isaiah, Kailen, and Khali.
Psalm 91:11 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.”
Exodus 23:20 “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Pamela Sunday at First Christian Church at 55 Kings Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 on January 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. following refreshments in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
