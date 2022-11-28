TOMBSTONE — On November 23rd 2022, Pastor Danny Gene Wilson, 79 of Tombstone, Arizona, was called to his Heavenly Home. Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and Friend will be deeply missed.
Dan was born January 2nd, 1943 in Agra, Kansas. ln December of 1966 he married his high school sweetheart Audrey K. Murrow of Shawnee, Kansas. They spent almost 56 years together cultivating a family of four children, Matt and Annette Wilson of Willow, Alaska, Justin and Kelly Wilson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Heather and Dustian Weaver of Mapleton, Utah, Jolene and Adrian Montoya oft Hersey, Michigan and a plethora of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his Father, Woodrow M. Wilson, Mother, Marianne (McCord) Wiison and sister, Beverly L. (Wilson) Mays.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Darla S. Thomas of Manhattan, Kansas and brothers-in-law Mike Thomas and Jerry Mays.
There will be a celebration of Dan's life at 1:00 pm, Thursday December 1st, 2022 at First-Baptist Church of Tombstone, 518 E. Fremont Street Tombstone, Arizona 85638.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Warrior Healing of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Oscar Mike Foundation at oscarmike.org or the American Heart Association.