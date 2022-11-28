TOMBSTONE — On November 23rd 2022, Pastor Danny Gene Wilson, 79 of Tombstone, Arizona, was called to his Heavenly Home. Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and Friend will be deeply missed.

Dan was born January 2nd, 1943 in Agra, Kansas. ln December of 1966 he married his high school sweetheart Audrey K. Murrow of Shawnee, Kansas. They spent almost 56 years together cultivating a family of four children, Matt and Annette Wilson of Willow, Alaska, Justin and Kelly Wilson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Heather and Dustian Weaver of Mapleton, Utah, Jolene and Adrian Montoya oft Hersey, Michigan and a plethora of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Tags