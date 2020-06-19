Patricia A. Chouinard, 76
Hereford – On June 17, 2020, in the loving care of her husband and children, Patricia (Pat) Chouinard, 76, went peacefully home to her heavenly Father.
Born on February 29, 1944 to William Tishman and Marion Tishman in Washington D.C. She was raised in Virginia and found early work at the Pentagon at the age of 17. She later moved to St. Charles, Illinois where she found employment at the Label Printers, L.P., being hired by her future husband Gerald (Jerry) A. Chouinard.
As a single mother she proudly raised four children, Cheryl Ann Callahan, Robert Vincent Callahan, Donna Maria Chrysokos (husband Tony), and Steven Patrick Callahan (wife Ann). After her marriage to Jerry in 1982, she became “Mom” to Jerry’s four children, Nannette Chouinard, Greg A. Chouinard (wife Cathy), Suzanne Scardamaglia, and Steven G. Chouinard.
In 1984 Pat and Jerry moved to Hereford, Arizona and founded Our Lady of the Sierras Foundation. Through Pat’s spiritual callings and directions and Jerry’s financial support, the Foundation has grown into an active and peaceful shrine, welcoming pilgrims from all faiths to come into the loving presence of Our Lord. Pat’s special and beautiful devotion to Our Blessed Mother Mary enriched and blessed thousands of visitors, pilgrims, volunteers and staff at Our Lady of the Sierras over many years. Her example of a simple, humble servant of Our Lord has been a spiritual beacon for so many and she will be deeply missed.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents William & Marion, her son Robert and step-son Steven. She is survived by her husband, Jerry, her three children, three step-children, ten grandchildren, Christine, Matthew, Eric, Lauren, Riley, Bailey, Abigail, Nicole, Ashley and Des Neiges.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, 800 E. Taylor, Sierra Vista, Az, preceded by a Rosary to Our Lady at 11:30 am (adequate social distancing will be observed and facemasks are encouraged). A private committal service will be conducted at a later date.
A reception hosted by the Ladies of St. Andrew’s will immediately follow the Mass.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff of Casa De La Paz Hospice for the beautiful care provided in Pat’s final journey home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to either Casa De La Paz Hospice or Our Lady of the Sierras Foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.