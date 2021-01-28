Patricia Ann Elliott, 94
SIERRA VISTA — Patricia Elliott, died in Sierra Vista, Arizona on January 24, 2021 at age 94. She was one of three children born in Colfax, Washington to Mark L. and Jennie Eliza Powers. Pat met the love of her life, Robert Lewis Elliott, as a sophomore in high school and they married during their college years at WSU on October 19, 1946. To this union four children were born. They lived in Centralia, Washington where Bob was a teacher and basketball coach. He later joined Phillips Petroleum Company which took them to Portland, Oregon, Spokane, Washington, Great Falls, Montana, Aurora, Colorado and finally to Loveland, Colorado, when Bob retired. Avid golfers, they searched for the perfect place to live by traveling two years in a motor home until they discovered Sierra Vista, Arizona where they settled until their deaths. Musically gifted, Pat played the viola and violin through the years and was part of different quartets and ensembles. She volunteered in numerous activities particularly as an ombudsman in her later years. She loved gardening and feeding any bird that landed in her backyard. What Pat was best known for was sharing her love for Jesus and her active involvement in children’s ministry. Each church she attended she taught Sunday School and children’s church faithfully. During the 50s, she taught the Bible in three different schools in Spokane when religious education was still accepted in the public school system. She ministered in Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) in both Spokane and Great Falls. In the early 70s she was a children’s pastor at Calvary Temple in Denver. Through the years, many children were blessed by her passionate and articulate story-telling of God’s Word.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Barbara Diane Elliott of Sierra Vista, Arizona: son, Robert Lewis (Carolyn) Elliott of Eckert, Colorado, daughter Pamela Anne (Phillip) Johnson of Sierra Vista, sisters-in-law Joan Hubbard of Lacey, Washington, Patricia Goss of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Sue Bafus of Endicott, Washington, brother-in-law Gary Elliott of Johns Creek, Georgia, numerous nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jane Lust, brother Bill Powers, daughter Bonnie Kathleen Powell and her husband Gideon Powell. The family appreciates the wonderful care through Valor Hospice by Carolyn Latham Gray and Heather Collings. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life open house requiring masks will be held at the Johnson home, 4185 S Mohave Dr. on February 14, from 3-5pm.
