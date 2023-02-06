Patricia Ann Nuzzo, 90

WILLCOX—Patricia Ann Nuzzo of Willcox passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2023, in Benson at the age of 90. She was born in Bristol, England on December 11, 1932, to William Henry Dancey and Florence Mildred (Tucker) Dancey.
Patricia had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a loving homemaker. She was also a Boxing Teen Mom.
Survivors include her children Michael (Janice) Nuzzo of Cold Springs, New York; William Nuzzo of Lexington, Missouri; Joseph (Lorri) Nuzzo of Beacon Falls, Connecticut; Matthew (Marti) Nuzzo of Willcox; and Nicole (Dan) Musolino of Richfield, Connecticut. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband John Nuzzo on November 12, 2014, her parents, and a grandson Joshua.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sunset Cemetery in Willcox. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow at Matt and Marti's home, 150 S. Cielo Ave, Willcox, Arizona 85643.
Contributions may be made in her name to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.