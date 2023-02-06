Patricia Ann Nuzzo, 90

WILLCOX—Patricia Ann Nuzzo of Willcox passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2023, in Benson at the age of 90. She was born in Bristol, England on December 11, 1932, to William Henry Dancey and Florence Mildred (Tucker) Dancey.

Patricia had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a loving homemaker. She was also a Boxing Teen Mom.

Tags