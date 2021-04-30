Patricia Lou Davis, 80

TUCSON — Patricia Lou Davis (nee Patricia Carson), 80, passed away on the evening of March 6 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. Pat held on to life for twelve days with a condition that claims most people within 24 hours. In December 2020, she survived COVID-19 and several secondary infections. Her strength and tenacity were a marvel to all who knew her.
Born on June 15, 1940 in Washington DC, Pat spent most of her childhood abroad with her mother, Irene, and her father, Frederick Richard Carson, an officer in the US Foreign Service. She lived in London, England, Athens, Greece, and had particularly fond memories of attending the International School in Geneva, Switzerland in the 1950s. She also spent time in the Philippines and Morocco. These early experiences gave her a wide perspective on world affairs and some wonderful stories to share with friends and family.
Pat attended Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia and worked at National Geographic before spending a year living on St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. She then moved to Tucson, Arizona to finish college at the University of Arizona. She married Blaine Davis in 1978 and the couple moved to Ajo, Arizona and then Bisbee, Arizona to raise their daughter, Rowena.
In Bisbee, Pat worked as a legal secretary for the Cochise County Public Defender’s Office and for several local law firms. She was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and would sometimes play the organ during Sunday services. Pat moved to Tucson in the early 1990s and returned to Bisbee in 1996, where she lived happily with the love of her life, Blaine Davis, until his death in 2003. Pat moved to Tucson to be closer to her daughter in 2010 and remained there until her passing.
Pat’s greatest pleasure was found in helping others. Her home was always open to anyone in need, and it became a haven to friends going through life transitions. “Short on money, but long on love,” she was a devoted mother who often put her own needs last. She fostered several children during the 1980s, providing support and understanding through difficult times. A lover of animals, she cared for countless cats that crossed her path. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Connie Carson, in Lolo, Montana and her loving daughter, Rowena Irene Davis.
A celebration of Pat’s life is being planned for a future date. If interested in details, please email fruit.thief@gmail.com or call 520.234.8002.
