Patricia Margaret Meares, 95

SIERRA VISTA — Patricia Margaret Meares went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was 95 years old. Born on September 4, 1925 in Los Angeles, California. She was the daughter of Cyrilla and Charles Lick.
Patricia married Jimmy Gilford Meares on November 11, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by daughters Carolyn, Barbara, Veronica, Kathleen and son Christopher.
She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and another one on the way.
Patricia was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy G. Meares and her parents Cyrilla and Charles Lick.
She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, volunteering at the Fort Huachuca Historical Museum, helping with the St. Andrews annual holiday bizarre and Bible Study. She especially liked KFC, Burger King chocolate shakes and Olive Garden. Pat also enjoyed the music in the park with friends every summer. She had a good life.
She was a faithful church goer, loved the Lord and said her prayers daily.
Patricia will be laid to rest with her loving husband, Jimmy G. Meares, at the Fort Huachuca Post Cemetery on Friday, January 29, 2021.
“Lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called”
1 Timothy 6:12
