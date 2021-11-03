Patricia Marie Frazier Moreno, JD, 69

SIERRA VISTA — Pat’s family is sad to announce her passing on October 16, 2021, peacefully in her sleep, due to complications of an ongoing illness.
Patricia Marie Frazier was born to Cariella A. Rothermel and Joseph J. Frazier, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was the seventh of eight children, and loved growing up in the heart of Amish Country, although she wasn’t Amish herself. She grew up with a strong sense of family and picked up the skill of feeding an army of people given only a hunk of meat, some potatoes and an onion. Her culinary prowess was invigorated by older brother, Joe, who showed her cuisine outside of her corner of the world.
She attended college at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where she majored in English. While there, she ran the projector for student film nights, she wrote for the underground newspaper and reviewed movies and shows that came to the area. She formed deep bonds with a group of amazing people that became like family to her with relationships that lasted until her passing.
She later relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where she met and fell in love with her best friend and soulmate, Camille. Pat was an avid music lover and Camille owned a record store when they met. It was all over for them when they realized they shared the same taste in music. Together they shared three children, Will, Helen and Camille and built a beautiful, wacky life together.
As her family grew, so did Pat’s career with stops working as a child support officer for Cochise County and as a Paralegal for several local law offices. During that time, she helped found the Southern Arizona Legal Secretary Association, or SALSA, and joined the local chapter of Mensa International. Pat had a great love and appreciation for the law and justice which she came to appreciate while working fulltime as a paralegal in several local law offices. She returned to school while working full time and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona South. She attended law school at the James E. Rogers School of Law at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, where she received her Juris Doctorate, and was sworn in as an attorney for the State of Arizona in 2002.
Pat dedicated her career as an attorney working at the Associate Attorney General’s office in charge of Child Support. Her expertise in this area of the law in this area of expertise was unmatched and earned her the respect of the whole legal community in the State of Arizona. She was the Alumnus of the Year for the University of Arizona South in 2006, where she also taught political science courses as an adjunct professor until the time of her passing.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. Frazier and Cariella R. Frazier and her brother Joseph W. Frazier and his husband John Tveit, and her brother James R. Frazier. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Camille Quijada Moreno; her children Will (Amy) Moreno, Helen (Richard) Lee, and Camille (Roleana) Moreno; grandchildren Joseph and Maya Lee, Valerie and Louie Moreno; siblings Sandra (Frank) Lardani, Ann (Gary) Ellinger, Bill (Betty) Frazier, Carol Ramage (Leon) Leszczynski, and Suzanne Frazier, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; life-long friends, Lova (Paul) Njuguna and James (Eileen) Bish.
Pat was an avid Todd Rundgren fan, University of Arizona Basketball fan, gourmet cook, dedicated wife, mother, Jamma and friend. She made sure anyone that entered her atmosphere left with more knowledge, encouragement and a full belly. We’re going to miss her smile, her silliness, her encyclopedic knowledge of everything, and her darn good cooking (not the word she would have used). She was a Wizard, a True Star…
A Celebration of Life is planned on her birthiversary, a term she coined, December 4th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Events 161, located at 161 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family invites anyone who knew her to come and share memories of her and leave with a full belly.
“Shining still, to give us the will
Bright as the day, to show us the way
Somehow, someday…”
-Todd Rundgren