Patricia “Pat” Hotchkiss, 69
SIERRA VISTA — Patricia “Pat” Hotchkiss, a Sierra Vista resident for 45 years, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Washington. Pat was born and grew up in Snyder, Texas. She attended Lake Erie College near Cleveland, Ohio and later went on to get her Master’s Degree in Library Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin in 1974. When she left for college her father told her she would marry a “damned yankee” and that’s just what she did, marrying Richard Hotchkiss, a Cleveland native, in 1975. After moving to Sierra Vista in 1975 Pat began working at Cochise College as a librarian and was promoted to the Director of Libraries in 1996. She retired from Cochise in 2014. Her only son, Colin, was born in 1980.
Pat was passionate about education and providing educational opportunities for women. She joined P.E.O. in 1984 and was deeply involved in the local and state chapters of the organization. She joined the state board and became the Arizona State P.E.O. President in 2007. Pat made many friends through P.E.O. with her closest partner in crime being Alix Smith. Alix is a member of P.E.O.’s International Board. Pat would often travel with Alix acting as Alix’s “Sherpa” during chapter visits. Her last trip with Alix in February took her to Hawaii where, by a happy coincidence, she met up with her son who was there for work at the same time.
Pat was also active in several other organizations including the Red Hats and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Pat loved to travel and took many trips spanning the globe. Sparked by a trip to Europe with her parents in the late 1960’s she loved England, and would visit London any time the opportunity presented itself. Pat and Richard travelled to Egypt, France, England, Ireland, and a host of other destinations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (2016). She is survived by her son Colin, daughter-in-law Sara, her two granddaughters, who called her their Grandmama, Molly age 8 and Lexie age 6, as well as one sister Milijon Crowell of Austin, Texas and a brother John Spears also of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her Arizona family including Lee and Steve Gearhardt, David Gearhardt, Stephanie Schaaf (Gearhardt), Joseph Schaaf, Jamie Schaaf, Joanie Schaaf, Alix Smith, Tracie Johnston, Melissa Sharpe, Laurie Cosolito, and a host of others she considered as close as siblings.
The family is planning a virtual memorial to take place on what would have been her 70th birthday in January. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to cochise.edu/give, or the PEO Foundation at www.peointernational.org/contributions-peo-foundation, or consider donating to your local library.
