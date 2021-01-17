Patricia “Pat” Matys Cunningham, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Patricia “Pat” Matys Cunningham, 73, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away at Canyon Vista Medical Center on January 13, 2021.

A resident of Sierra Vista for over 45 years, Pat was born in Utica, New York on June 24, 1947 to Edmund and Helen T. Matys.

Pat loved the outdoors and could be found on any long weekend camping and fishing with family, listening to NASCAR on the radio, or watching the kids and grandkids enjoy the pool. She loved to cook for family and friends and host great gatherings at the house.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Cunningham; her siblings Kathy Settle, Suzie Jackson, Joanne Matys, Eddie, Danny, and Bobby; and their children, Dietmar (Chuck), Debra, Richard, Jon, and Charles “Chuckie;” as well as numerous grandchildren (11), great-grandchildren (13) and great-great-grandchildren (6).

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Andy.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hatfield Funeral Home.

