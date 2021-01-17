SIERRA VISTA — Patricia “Pat” Matys Cunningham, 73, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away at Canyon Vista Medical Center on January 13, 2021.
A resident of Sierra Vista for over 45 years, Pat was born in Utica, New York on June 24, 1947 to Edmund and Helen T. Matys.
Pat loved the outdoors and could be found on any long weekend camping and fishing with family, listening to NASCAR on the radio, or watching the kids and grandkids enjoy the pool. She loved to cook for family and friends and host great gatherings at the house.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Cunningham; her siblings Kathy Settle, Suzie Jackson, Joanne Matys, Eddie, Danny, and Bobby; and their children, Dietmar (Chuck), Debra, Richard, Jon, and Charles “Chuckie;” as well as numerous grandchildren (11), great-grandchildren (13) and great-great-grandchildren (6).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Andy.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hatfield Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.