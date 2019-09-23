Patricia Reed, 85
TUCSON — Patricia Gannon Reed was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1934 to Dolores Cessna Gannon and John Patrick Gannon and passed into eternal life on September 17, 2019. She graduated from Emporium High School in 1952 and soon after married Lt. Edwin Reed, Jr. on September 18, 1954 at Ft Dix, New Jersey. They immediately left for Germany and the beginning of an adventurous Army life began. Patricia spent most of her life volunteering in hospitals to include serving on the casualty ward at Clark Air Base in the Philippines during the VietNam conflict. She taught at the Iranian Military Academy and Defense University while Ed served on the Shah’s staff as an adviser in Iran. Patricia volunteered at the Main Post Chapel at Fort Huachuca for 7 years and was Fort Huachuca Volunteer of the Year. Patricia and Ed adopted their son, Michael in Korea in 1962. Michael and Patricia went with Ed to 40 countries while Ed had tours twice in Germany, Iran, Philippines, Korea and the United States. They loved traveling and did it at every opportunity and Patricia learned the language of whatever country Ed served in. She graduated in Russian after one year at Army Language School with Ed. She used Russian in many of her travels with Ed and Michael, especially while living behind the Iron Curtain.
Ed predeceased Patricia in 2015 at the age of 87 after 61 years of marriage. Dolores Gannon, her mother predeceased her in September 2015 after 98 full years. Patricia is survived by one grandson, Michael, and her brother John Gannon of Bend, Oregon.
Patricia enjoyed being an “Army Wife” and took it seriously. She always had many soldiers who were without family for holidays filling their home with as many as 40 at times. In Iran the Iranian Officers she taught were invited to their home to learn about American food and customs before coming to the US for military schooling. She told people she had 61 years of adventures with Ed, their son and grandson.
Patricia will be cremated and will be interred next to Ed’s ashes in The Old Post Cemetery, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. As per her request, there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.